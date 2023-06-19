Abrdn to sell entire 10.2% stake in HDFC AMC1 min read 19 Jun 2023, 09:16 PM IST
The shares will sold at a price range of ₹1,800 to ₹1,892.45 each, with lower end of the price range being a 5% discount to Monday closing pricing
Mumbai: Abrdn Investment Management Limited, part of the promoter group of HDFC AMC will offload its entire stake of 10.2% in HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (HDFC AMC) for minimum of ₹3,920 crore on the exchanges on Tuesday.
