ABRFL board approves demerger of Madura to Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
Within 12 months of the demerger, ABFRL plans to raise ₹2,500 crore in equity to strengthen its balance sheet and fund the growth of the remaining businesses.
New Delhi: The board of directors of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) has approved the demerger of Madura Fashion & Lifestyle (MFL) business from ABFRL into a newly incorporated company named Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd (ABLBL), which will be listed separately once the demerger is completed.