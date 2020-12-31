ABSL Mutual Fund introduces provision for international stocks in equity fund

As part of its conversion to a flexicap fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) Mutual Fund has introduced a provision for up to 35% investment in international stocks in its 12,000 crore odd equity fund. This is the latest among a series of moves by mutual funds to embrace global investing. The asset management company (AMC) has strategically introduced this provision in conjunction with a change in the category of its multicap fund to flexicap.

Following a Sebi circular requiring multicap funds to invest at least 25% of their corpus in large, mid and small companies respectively, a host of fund houses have moved their multicap schemes to the flexicap category. Schemes in the flexicap category can allocate their money between market segments according to the fund manager’s discretion. The scheme’s name will also change to Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund.

“As per regulations, you can invest in overseas companies within the limit and hence it is being enabled in case the fund manager wants to use this window to invest in overseas stocks as well. In some of our funds, we already have exposure to companies such as Starbucks and L'Oreal," said A. Balasubramanian, CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company. The ABSL move comes in the wake of similar moves by other AMCs, including one by Tata Asset Management Company introducing a provision for international stocks in Tata Large Cap Fund, Tata Focused Fund and Tata Digital India Fund in November. Such hybrid domestic-global equities model has been popularized by the success of Parag Parikh Long Term Equity, a scheme that doubled its assets in 2020 to close to Rs6,000 crore this year. Returns for the past 10 years show that international equities outperformed domestic stocks with the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) delivering a return of 14.5% compared with 10.10% for domestic Indian stocks as measured by the Nifty 500 Total Returns Index (as of 25 December, 2020).

