‘Absolutely false,’ Musk hits back at Starlink ‘militants’ claims | Key things he has said about India operations

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said that Starlink's satellite beams are turned off over India, rejecting claims that the satellite internet service was used by "militants".

This comes amid Musk accused unnamed rivals of blocking Starlink satellite broadband network in India, an apparent swipe at billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Bharti Mittal.

Responding to the claims, government clarified that demonstrating compliance with security norms is an absolute must for every satcom licensee in the country.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why are Starlink beams turned off over India? ⌵ Elon Musk stated that Starlink beams are turned off over India, rejecting claims that the service was being used by militants, stating that it is impossible for any Starlink device to connect in the country under these conditions. 2 What are the current regulatory hurdles for Starlink's launch in India? ⌵ Starlink is awaiting final security clearances and spectrum assignment from the Indian government before it can begin commercial operations, a process that remains stalled amid ongoing security assessments. 3 How could Starlink benefit rural areas in India? ⌵ Starlink could provide high-speed internet to underserved rural areas, potentially improving access to online education, healthcare, and business opportunities, particularly where traditional infrastructure is challenging. 4 What did Elon Musk say about the delays in Starlink's commercial launch in India? ⌵ Musk accused certain oligarchs of blocking Starlink's entry into the Indian market to maintain monopolistic control, labeling the delays as a 'crime against the people of India'. 5 What steps has Starlink taken to comply with Indian regulations? ⌵ Starlink has tailored its operations to meet Indian security requirements, including establishing controls to keep Indian user data within the country and has built 20 gateway sites for its infrastructure.

In a statement Thursday, the Ministry of Communications said its regulatory framework for satellite communications is “fair and non-discriminatory” and that all three companies licensed to provide services are at broadly the same stage of the approval process.

Starlink is the telecommunications subsidiary of SpaceX and provides Satellite broadband Internet service.

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Here's a look at the key things Musk said about Starlink's satellite operations in India so far: Starlink beams are turned off over India Musk’s latest comments came after claims that security forces had recovered Starlink terminals from insurgent groups operating near the Myanmar border in Manipur. Responding to a post on X, Musk said: “Starlink beams are turned off over India, so the claim that they were used by anyone for any reason is absolutely false.”

Musk was responding to a post by X handle DogeDesigner, which further responded to another X post that had claimed that security forces in India had recovered Starlink terminals from insurgent groups operating on the Myanmar border near Manipur.

The DodgeDesigner X post argued that these claims regarding militants using Starlink in India "make no sense" because Starlink satellite beams are turned off over the country. According to the post no Starlink device could connect in India while the satellite beams remained turned off, adding that Musk himself had confirmed this.

‘Blocked by certain oligarchs’ Musk has also spoken about the delays facing Starlink’s commercial launch in India. Responding to a post outlining why India needs Starlink, he said: “Unfortunately, we (Starlink) are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people.”

“You can guess who they are … This is a crime against the people of India,” Musk added.

Musk backs Starlink’s India case That post was also a reply to DogeDesigner, which had detailed reasons why India needs Starlink.

"India needs Starlink. 11,256 of India's listed villages still lacked 4G coverage as of May 2026. India had 1.093 billion internet subscriptions in March 2026, but only 440.87 million were rural. Rural subscription density was 48.31 per 100 people, compared with 126.80 in urban India... Only 4.26% of India's internet subscriptions were wired connections in March 2026. Starlink could give underserved communities another route to high-speed broadband," the post read.

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It said Starlink's satellite network could bring high-speed internet to remote villages, mountains and islands where extending fibre or mobile networks is difficult. Better connectivity could help rural schools access online learning, clinics offer remote consultations and small businesses reach more customers, it added.