Mumbai: The UAE's National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed) has partnered with the International Finance Corp., part of the World Bank Group, for its India operations, the company said today.

The partnership will see IFC take 25% in a new holding company that will be created, and registered in Singapore. Tabreed will own the other 75%.

The Singapore-based holding company will see initial equity commitments from the two partners of $100 million, and with a mandate to invest in projects of up to approximately $400 million over the next five years, the companies said in a press statement.

“We are committed to providing efficient cooling to cities and have been actively supporting the initiatives undertaken by the Government. In parallel, we have engaged with several top tier real estate developers to evaluate project opportunities focusing on specific micro-markets in six key cities in the country," said Sudheer Perla, Country Manager – India, Tabreed.

Perla added that this partnership, will help the company build on Tabreed’s ongoing activities in India, to provide more energy-efficient, end-to-end cooling solutions through an outsourced utility model for real estate developments, new urban masterplans, and ongoing redevelopments.

"Both IFC and Tabreed have agreed on an investment eligibility criterion which, beyond typical financial requirements, also includes a robust environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework that will be adopted while developing district energy projects in these geographies. With such capital-intensive infrastructure requirements, the intention will be to raise debt through project finance for individual projects," the statement added.

In terms of status, both parties have agreed on the mechanics to transfer Tabreed’s existing India operations under this joint venture and are looking to ramp up teams on the ground to continue developing value accretive opportunities in India

“As temperatures are rising, access to cooling is a major development challenge, especially in emerging economies located in the tropical climate zone. This district cooling project is at the heart of what IFC is all about," said Makhtar Diop, IFC's managing director. “By working with Tabreed, we will bring sustainable, innovative and much needed cooling solutions to India."

