Abu Dhabi Investment Authority pumps in $500 mn in Lenskart for 10% stake
Indian eyewear startup Lenskart Solutions Pvt on Thursday announced signing definitive documents for a $500 million investment from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).
The transaction includes both primary and secondary shares, making the ADIA one of the largest shareholders in Lenskart, according to an official statement. The ADIA has reportedly acquired a 10 per cent stake in Lenskart, which has been valued at $4.2 billion.
The Omnichannel eyewear retailer closed its funding round amid a global rout for tech firms that’s prompted layoffs in the thousands, depressed investment activity and shaved billions off the valuations of once high-flying startups.
The company has grown into India's largest optical brand and is backed by KKR & Co, SoftBank Group Corp, Temasek Holdings and PremjiInvest, among others.
Lenskart, which uses technology and supply chain automation to directly sell glasses and contact lenses to consumers, was co-founded in 2010 by Peyush Bansal, who is also its chief executive officer.
The company agreed in June to buy a majority stake in Japan’s Owndays at a valuation of about $400 million, according to a Bloomberg report.
The company is profitable and is planning an initial public offering within 48 months, Bansal had said earlier.
Meanwhile, Lenskart turned to a net loss of ₹102.3 crore in FY22 as compared to a net profit of ₹29 crore in the previous year as a sharp rise in total expenses offset other income of about ₹115 crore.
The company reported a 66% rise in revenue from operations at ₹1,502.7 crore, according to a filing with the corporate affairs ministry.
Total expenses climbed 73% to ₹1,726 crore in FY22 as the company incurred about 72% higher cost on advertising and promotion at about ₹234.6 crore. Employee expenses surged 53% during the year at ₹245 crore.
