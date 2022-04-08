Abu Dhabi’s IHC to invest $2 bn in three Adani Group firms

IHC will invest ₹3,850 crore in Adani Green, ₹3,850 crore in Adani Transmission and ₹7,700 crore in Adani Enterprises. The transaction is expected to be completed in a month, after all necessary approvals are obtained, Adani Group said. The capital will be utilized for pursuing the growth of the respective businesses, further strengthening of the balance sheet and for general corporate purposes, the statement added. The investment is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.