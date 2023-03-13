Abu Dhabi’s Royal Group mulls takeover of SVB’s UK unit2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 02:48 AM IST
The conglomerate, chaired by United Arab Emirates National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is discussing a potential buy-out through one of its subsidiaries
Royal Group, an investment firm controlled by a top Abu Dhabi royal, is considering a possible takeover of the UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank following its collapse last week, according to people familiar with the matter.
