Abu Dhabi Wealth Fund ADQ takes 50% stake in IHC’s Eltizam

Abu Dhabi Wealth Fund ADQ takes 50% stake in IHC’s Eltizam1 min read . 07:25 PM IST
IHC issued shares worth 111.6 million dirhams ($30.4 million) in Eltizam to ADQ as part of the deal, according to a statement filed to the stock exchange
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IHC issued shares worth 111.6 million dirhams ($30.4 million) in Eltizam to ADQ as part of the deal, according to a statement filed to the stock exchange
Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ will take a 50% stake in International Holding Co. unit Eltizam Asset Management.
Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ will take a 50% stake in International Holding Co. unit Eltizam Asset Management.
IHC issued shares worth 111.6 million dirhams ($30.4 million) in Eltizam to ADQ as part of the deal, according to a statement filed to the stock exchange on Sunday. Bloomberg reported details of the deal earlier.
IHC issued shares worth 111.6 million dirhams ($30.4 million) in Eltizam to ADQ as part of the deal, according to a statement filed to the stock exchange on Sunday. Bloomberg reported details of the deal earlier.
United Arab Emirates national security adviser, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is chairman of both ADQ and IHC. IHC has been involved in numerous deals this year, with its assets ballooning to 58 billion dirhams in the second quarter, up 444% from the same period a year ago.
IHC shares have nearly quadrupled over the past year, making it the second-largest listed company in the UAE. Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC, an IHC unit, is the biggest.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!