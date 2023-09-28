Abu Dhabi's IHC to sell its investments in Adani's 2 companies

Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Company (IHC) said it will dispose its investment in India's Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions, reported Reuters on 28 September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IHC held over one percent stakes in two Adani group companies and now entered into a pact with a buyer to dispose off its investments.

The value of its holdings in these two firms stood at ₹3,327 crore, according to Thursday’s closing in stock markets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though the Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate didn’t mention the name of the buyer or any other financial details of the transaction.

The IHC's Green Energy Investment Holding RSC used to hold 1.26 percent in Adani Green Energy whereas another unit and its Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC used to hold 1.41 percent in Adani Energy Solutions, until 30 June.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

