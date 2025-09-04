Acapella bets on QSR with Li’l Gamby, eyes fundraise in 2026

MUMBAI : Acapella Hospitality, the six-year-old venture promoted by Centrum Capital’s family office, is sharpening its focus on the quick-service restaurant (QSR) segment with plans to scale its Li’l Gamby brand and raise its first external round of funding by mid-2026.

The company is on track to close the current financial year with a topline of ₹25 crore. “Next financial year, we will look at raising funds, ideally by June-July," said founder and MD Shaan Gidwani. While the quantum of the round is yet to be decided, he said the business will, for the first time, step out of the family office structure to chart its own growth trajectory.

Acapella began in 2019 with Kokum, a Malwani and Konkani cuisine restaurant in Vasai, which Gidwani calls the company’s “cash cow." He set up the concept while completing his economics degree in California, managing it remotely before moving back to India in 2020 during the pandemic.

Also Read | For trust and mass reach, brands still turn to television

“Food has always been my first love, but it took time for me to accept it as a career," he said. Kokum continues to run profitably, but the group has since shifted focus towards scalable QSR formats.

India’s eating out and ordering-in market is projected to nearly double by 2030 to ₹9 trillion, from ₹5.5 trillion currently, a report last year from Swiggy and Bain & Co. showed. Online food delivery is expected to grow faster, at an 18% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), and account for 20% of the overall food services market, up from 8% now.

Hungry for more

Today, Acapella operates 10 outlets: six Li’l Gamby units, one Kokum, a cloud-kitchen brand Hungry Buddha, and a large space that houses both Li’l Gamby and Hungry Buddha. By September, Li’l Gamby will expand to seven outlets, and by March 2026, the company expects to double its footprint to 20 outlets across Mumbai. Its internal research suggests that, between Li’l Gamby, Hungry Buddha and new concepts in incubation, the city alone can absorb 40-50 outlets.

The Indian QSR segment, estimated at $26-29 billion in 2024, is expected to nearly double to $47-88 billion by 2032, outpacing the global average growth of 7-9%. Online food delivery, which forms a smaller share of the market compared with developed economies, is projected to expand at a 14-18% CAGR in India versus about 9% globally, indicating faster adoption. Over the next 5-10 years, India’s eating-out and ordering-in ecosystem will grow almost twice as fast as mature markets, making it a key growth frontier for both domestic and global players.

“Li’l Gamby has reached proof of concept, so we are now hitting the throttle. Other concepts are still in the incubation phase," Gidwani said. While all outlets are currently company-owned and operated, Acapella plans to explore a franchise-owned, company-operated (Foco) model once it crosses 100 outlets. “We don’t want to go too early into full franchise-owned, franchise-operated (Fofo) models because you lose control," he added.

Gidwani believes smaller players like Li’l Gamby are increasingly competing with established multinationals such as Domino’s and Pizza Hut.

“Large QSR chains are losing market share to newer brick-and-mortar brands that offer a better experience at similar price points. Unless they reinvent themselves, they won’t be able to keep up," he said, pointing to recent attempts by Domino’s to upgrade its quality and menu with gourmet pizzas and hand-stretched dough.

Unbeatable combo

Acapella, meanwhile, is positioning itself through a hybrid dine-in and delivery model. “We want to build an experience that goes beyond food, whether it’s hygiene, service, entertainment, or hyperlocal connect," he said. Units screen live sporting events from cricket to the English Premier League, collaborate with neighbourhood sports clubs, and run events with colleges and local communities. “You are fighting for consumer mindspace, and wallet is a by-product of mindspace," he said.

The economics of QSRs, however, remain challenging, particularly for delivery-heavy formats. Gidwani pointed out that most standalone cloud kitchens struggle to make money due to aggregator commissions and discounting pressures. “If you are only dependent on Swiggy or Zomato, after food costs, platform fees and discounts, you are left with barely 3-5% margins," he said. Acapella is therefore betting on a hybrid approach that balances dine-in volumes with delivery orders, backed by centralized procurement and supply chain efficiencies across its brands.

In addition to restaurants, the company also runs a corporate catering vertical that serves about 600 meals daily to Centrum Capital and Unity Bank offices. While that provides steady cash flows, Gidwani said the real value creation will come from scaling consumer-facing brands. “At one stage, I was running five or six brands. I realised it’s better to consolidate and channel time and resources into fewer concepts and scale them meaningfully," he said.

With Li’l Gamby at the core of its strategy, Acapella’s next 12 months will be critical as it doubles its footprint in Mumbai and prepares for a fundraising exercise. For now, it remains entirely self-funded, but Gidwani is clear about the road ahead: “The ultimate goal is to create value, and in QSR we see the most scalable opportunity."