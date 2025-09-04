Acapella bets on QSR with Li’l Gamby, eyes fundraise in 2026
Gaurav Laghate 4 min read 04 Sept 2025, 06:29 pm IST
Acapella Hospitality, backed by Centrum Capital’s family office, is preparing to raise funds and expand its Li’l Gamby QSR brand.
MUMBAI : Acapella Hospitality, the six-year-old venture promoted by Centrum Capital’s family office, is sharpening its focus on the quick-service restaurant (QSR) segment with plans to scale its Li’l Gamby brand and raise its first external round of funding by mid-2026.
