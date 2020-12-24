Subscribe
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >ACC, Ambuja stocks surge as royalty payment concerns ease
ACC and Ambuja Cements renewed the agreement on Technical Know-how fees with parent Lafarge Holcim on the same terms and conditions as exists in the current ongoing agreement which expires in December

ACC, Ambuja stocks surge as royalty payment concerns ease

2 min read . 10:56 AM IST Harsha Jethmalani

  • In a board meeting held on Wednesday, both the companies announced renewal of Technical Know-how fees (TKH) to parent Lafarge Holcim at 1% of net sales for the next two years, with effect from 1 January, 2021

Shares of cement majors ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd rallied more than 4% each on the NSE in Thursday's opening trade. Investors in these stocks are rejoicing the positive development around royalty payment.

In a board meeting held on Wednesday, both the companies announced renewal of Technical Know-how fees (TKH) to parent Lafarge Holcim at 1% of net sales for the next two years, with effect from 1 January, 2021. The agreement is renewed on the same terms and conditions as exists in the current ongoing agreement which expires in December.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Analysts say, this clears the overhang on both the stocks in relation to speculation on increase in the fees to parent. Domestic brokerage house Edelweiss Securities Ltd said this issue had weighed on the stock prices of these companies since the past few weeks.

Investors should note that the TKH was first introduced in 2013 and initially approved for five years (2013–17). Thereafter, it was renewed in 2018, with no increase in fee, for three years (2018–20).

According to Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd, in the context of lower fees paid by Indian subsidiaries, a potential increase in royalty payment is a recurring worry as and when the agreement comes up for renewal.

"We however believe that a royalty increase may be difficult in the context of greater scrutiny on the related party transactions. We see the status quo as a big relief in the context of worries expressed by investors in our recent interactions," it said in note on 23 December.

While this is a sentimental positive, the focus of the Street would now shift to other key earnings parameters such as volumes growth and improvement in realizations. For the sector, cement demand is in recovery mode but prices have failed to hold up partly due to oversupply. Analysts say the recent investigation by fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India, alleging cement makers of cartelization, has also deterred companies from taking price hikes.

