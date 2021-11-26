Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ACC partners BCCI to create campaign for India-New Zealand test series

India vs New Zealand test series match started on 25 November. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) / IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE
2 min read . 12:52 PM IST Livemint

  • ACC has encapsulated the entire idea led by a digital film titled ‘Leave behind No Waste’ depicting the brand teaming up with its waste management arm, Geocycle to collect and co-process all the plastic waste which is left behind in the cricket stadium

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI : ACC Ltd has partnered with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for collecting and managing waste during the first India vs New Zealand test series match which started on 25 November at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium.

MUMBAI : ACC Ltd has partnered with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for collecting and managing waste during the first India vs New Zealand test series match which started on 25 November at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium.

ACC has encapsulated the entire idea led by a digital film titled ‘Leave behind No Waste’ depicting the brand teaming up with its waste management arm, Geocycle to collect and co-process all the plastic waste which is left behind in the cricket stadium. The voice in the film has been lent by the renowned veteran actor and voice-over artist, Piyush Mishra.

ACC has encapsulated the entire idea led by a digital film titled ‘Leave behind No Waste’ depicting the brand teaming up with its waste management arm, Geocycle to collect and co-process all the plastic waste which is left behind in the cricket stadium. The voice in the film has been lent by the renowned veteran actor and voice-over artist, Piyush Mishra.

In the film, the cricket term of getting ‘OUT’ is used in juxtaposition with the plastic waste that does not get OUT easily from the environment. The brand then takes charge to throw out the single-use plastic from the stadium to be re-purposed and safely managed in its cement kiln. A challenging game environment has been created between ACC and plastic waste, where the former succeeds and stimulates a greener and smarter environment.

Sridhar Balakrishnan, MD & CEO, ACC Limited said, “Cricketing events create massive amounts of waste and have a large carbon footprint. Our collaboration with BCCI, brings us a step closer to building a cleaner future and also supports Swachh Bharat Mission through Geocycle. Through this film, we want to give out a message about how we can make sports more sustainable. Aligned to our net zero vision, we will continue our efforts to provide safe waste management solutions to industries and municipalities while meeting the highest standards of health, safety and sustainability."

The match is expected to create around 2 tonnes of single-use plastic waste. Enabling a circular economy model, the collected waste will be co-processed to generate fuel through Geocycle’s safe waste management solutions. This technology is recognized globally and is one of the safest methods of waste management. By supporting ACC with its expertise and knowledge, Geocycle is leading the way in making the planet a better place for future generations.

 

