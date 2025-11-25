Why Accel and Google are chasing India’s newest AI founders
Accel has teamed up with Google AI Futures Fund (AIFF) to invest up to $1 million in Indian AI startups. Targeting companies in its Atoms accelerator, Accel aims to foster innovation across four sectors: coding, productivity, creativity, and entertainment.
BENGALURU : Global venture capital firm Accel has partnered with Google AI Futures Fund (AIFF) to jointly invest up to $1 million in Indian artificial intelligence (AI) startups, amid bets that the country will be a hotbed for the next wave of AI innovations.