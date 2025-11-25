Why Accel and Google are chasing India’s newest AI founders

Apart from the equity investments that the two firms are making, startups that are part of the new cohort will also get Google Cloud credits worth $350,000. Startups can use these credits for Google's other offerings, too, such as Gemini AI models, and AI research laboratory DeepMind. “When we find interesting companies that are a good fit, we pull in our own folks. Our teams can receive the model feedback from our portfolio companies so that they can make the business better," said Silber. “They can improve the product. They can figure out what features to incorporated into the road map. So, it's kind of a give-and-take on both sides."