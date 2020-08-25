Accel launches learning platform for entrepreneurs

"We’ve learnt what works and what doesn’t. There are playbooks customised for each of these verticals that we have developed that we share with our portfolio of around 200 companies. We’ve distilled down these learnings and realised that there are a few things that all founders want, and those are the ones we want to package and make it very easy for (all) founders to access. That’s why we’re (launching) seed-to-scale," Daniel said.