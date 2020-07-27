I do think the next few years will be about models that arise out of India, and that are built on the experience of the Indian consumer. The real power of digital infrastructure will get unleashed when startups and small businesses come online. In many ways they're already on WhatsApp but we need to help them connect the dots. It is how we can make it easy to shop from within WhatsApp. Our goal with the investment in Jio is to enable new opportunities for businesses of all sizes, especially for small businesses across India. The first example of the collaboration would be to help millions of kirana owners digitize their product catalogue and use WhatsApp to connect with their customers.