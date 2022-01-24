Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Accell accepts euro 1.56 bln takeover by KKR-led consortium

Accell accepts euro 1.56 bln takeover by KKR-led consortium

Accell Group NV website’s screenshot.
1 min read . 07:08 PM IST IAN WALKER, The Wall Street Journal

  • Under the deal, accepting shareholders of the Netherlands-based bicycle company will get EUR58 for each share held, a 26% premium to the company’s closing price on Friday

Accell Group NV said Monday that it has agreed on a 1.56 billion euro ($1.77 billion) takeover by a consortium led by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. LP.

Under the deal, accepting shareholders of the Netherlands-based bicycle company will get EUR58 for each share held, a 26% premium to the company’s closing price on Friday.

The consortium includes Teslin Alpine Acquisition BV, a subsidiary of Teslin Participaties Cooperatief UA.

Accell’s existing board of management, comprising Chief Executive Ton Anbeek and Chief Financial Officer Ruben Baldew, will continue to lead the group, the company said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

