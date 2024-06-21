Accenture secures GenAI orders worth $2 billion in first nine months of FY24
Summary
- Accenture's third quarter order bookings hit $21.6 billion, with GenAI projects making up approximately 4.3% of the total during the period, highlighting GenAI's growing strategic value
Accenture Plc, the world's largest technology services firm, reported securing $900 million in generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) project bookings for the three months through May. This brings the total to approximately $2 billion in GenAI deals for the first nine months of the current fiscal year, underscoring its robust growth in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.