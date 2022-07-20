Accenture begins hiring for new Centre in Coimbatore. How to apply2 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 01:28 PM IST
Accenture opened its new Advanced Technology Centers in India (ATCI) located in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.
Accenture on Wednesday announced that the company has begun the recruitment process for its newly-opened Advanced Technology Centers in India (ATCI) which is located in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.