Accenture on Wednesday announced that the company has begun the recruitment process for its newly-opened Advanced Technology Centers in India (ATCI) which is located in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

The company has opened its newest ATCI earlier today which will laid emphasis on building and delivering transformative technology services for cleints across the country and various industries, according to an official statement issued by Accenture.

The statement stated that interested candidates can log onto careers.accenture.com to apply to various roles.

Mahesh Zurale, senior managing director of AITC, Accenture said, “We are committed to expanding our presence to tier-II cities and Coimbatore is a preferred choice as the city is home to some of India’s leading educational institutions and has emerged as a critical talent hub for technology professionals. The expansion will unlock new avenues for local talent and support our people looking for greater location flexibility."

“As we continue to further expand our facilities and capabilities in India, we are recruiting people who have deep skills in platforms, cloud, data and AI, metaverse and related areas," he added.

Coimbatore connects with Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune where Accenture’s Advanced Technology Centers are located in India.

Accenture, a US-based IT company is one of the top employers in the country which is also recognized as for its market leading people policies, investment in learning and development, and for offering various career opportunities across technology areas.

Meanwhile, Accenture's March-May quarter results were decent. Revenue for the quarter ended 31 May was $16.16 billion. Analysts on average had expected $16.03 billion in revenue. Accenture reported new bookings of $17 billion, the company’s second-highest ever, a 10% increase in US dollars.

However, the company's strong quarterly performance reported on the US stock exchanges failed to lift investor sentiment towards Indian IT companies last month.