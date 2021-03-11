Accenture completes acquisition of Imaginea to expand cloud capabilities

BENGALURU: Global technology major Accenture said on Thursday it has completed its acquisition of Imaginea, a cloud native product and platform engineering firm that helps companies drive innovation through disruptive technologies.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. Headquartered in California with offices in London and throughout India, “Imaginea excels in using its world-class product and platform engineering skills and leads with a design-thinking approach steeped in innovation," Accenture said in a statement.

The company currently advises more than 200 global clients to deliver cloud-first transformations. The acquisition adds approximately 1,350 cloud professionals to Accenture, bringing a highly skilled, cloud native, full stack engineering team with cloud data and cloud modernization skills across multiple platforms from Amazon Web Services, Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

Imaginea is expected to further enhance the global capabilities of Accenture Cloud First, a new multi-service group of 70,000 cloud professionals. The platform brings together Accenture’s technology capabilities and ecosystem partnerships to enable organizations move to the cloud with greater speed and agility.

Last year, Accenture announced the formation of Accenture Cloud First with a $3 billion investment over three years to help clients across all industries rapidly become “cloud first" businesses and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

