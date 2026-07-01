Accenture continues to expands India footprint with ₹355-crore Pune lease

Accenture Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has signed multiple long-term lease transactions to secure large office spaces across cities, signaling sustained demand from multinational occupiers for large-format workplaces in India's leading technology hubs.
Accenture Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has signed multiple long-term lease transactions to secure large office spaces across cities, signaling sustained demand from multinational occupiers for large-format workplaces in India's leading technology hubs.
The world's largest information technology (IT) outsourcer has taken up 345,872 sq. ft. through two separate lease agreements with Alyssium Developers Pvt. Ltd. at Phoenix Millennium Towers, located in the Wakad area of suburban Pune. According to lease documents accessed by real estate analytics platform Propstack, Accenture will pay ₹355.4 crore over the 10-year lease tenure.
The world's largest information technology (IT) outsourcer has taken up 345,872 sq. ft. through two separate lease agreements with Alyssium Developers Pvt. Ltd. at Phoenix Millennium Towers, located in the Wakad area of suburban Pune. According to lease documents accessed by real estate analytics platform Propstack, Accenture will pay ₹355.4 crore over the 10-year lease tenure.
In late June the company said it had picked up more than 1 million sq ft of office space at Aparna Technopolis, an IT hub in Hyderabad, on a 10-lease with a minimum rental commitment of about ₹900 crore. In May it had leased 600,000 sq ft to set up a global capability centre (GCC) in Pune, after signing leases in Noida and Kolkata earlier in the year.
Property consultants said Accenture is on an expansion drive, leasing new office spaces in integrated business parks while simultaneously consolidating its scattered offices to bring employees under one roof.
“Accenture's new lease of over 345,000 sq ft in Pune, coming right after their massive 1 million sq ft commitment in Hyderabad last week, highlights the aggressive expansion momentum of global enterprises in India. These large-scale, long-term institutional bets reinforce deep corporate confidence in India's core tech hubs and a sustained appetite for premium Grade-A office spaces,” said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder of Propstack, a real estate data, analytics and workflow solutions platform.
This footprint expansion by Accenture Solutions, a subsidiary of Accenture Plc, comes despite its parent company recently reporting its lowest quarterly new bookings.
The company could not immediately be reached for comment.
Broader shift
Ram Chandnani, managing director for leasing at real estate consulting firm CBRE India, said the deepening presence of technology and IT services firms across cities like Hyderabad, Pune and Noida is in line with a larger, ongoing shift in India's office market.
“These cities now offer more specialised talent pools than earlier, with meaningful cost efficiencies and higher workforce retention. They also have some of the country's deepest investment-grade supply. Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune alone accounted for nearly two-thirds of new office completions in 2025, giving firms ready access to large, green-certified, campus-style developments,” Chandnani added.
According to an April report by CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd, India’s office market recorded its strongest-ever January-March performance in 2026, with total leasing reaching 20.7 million sq ft, up 5% year-on-year. GCCs led this growth, clocking a historic 9.1 million sq ft and accounting for 44% of overall absorption.