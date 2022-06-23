Accenture beats quarterly revenue estimates but tempers 2022 view2 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 05:43 PM IST
- IT consulting firm Accenture Plc predicted its fourth-quarter revenue below expectations and tempered its fiscal 2022 profit forecast.
IT major Accenture Plc beat third-quarter revenue expectations as more businesses turned to the IT services provider to digitise their operations. Revenue for the quarter ended 31 May was $16.16 billion. Analysts on average had expected $16.03 billion in revenue. Accenture reported new bookings of $17 billion, the company’s second-highest ever, a 10% increase in US dollars.