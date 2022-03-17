With a growing demand for Accenture Plc's cloud and security-related services as more businesses are moving to a hybrid work model, the information technology company on Thursday forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street's estimates.

The Dublin, Ireland-based company expects current-quarter revenue between $15.70 billion and $16.15 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $15.11 billion, as per the Refinitiv IBES data.

Shares of the IT consulting firm rose nearly 5% in premarket trading. The stock has fallen nearly 22% so far in 2022.

Potential impact from Russia-Ukraine war

Accenture said its operations could be adversely impacted if Russia's invasion of Ukraine escalates, as the sanctions on Moscow increase the level of economic and political uncertainty.

The firm said its forecast did not include "assumptions for a significant escalation or expansion of economic disruption or the conflict's current scope."

Earlier, Accenture said that it will be discontinuing its business in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine. The company's revenue in Russia stood at $120 million during fiscal 2021.

The firm said it will be extending support to its staff in Russia, where it has nearly 2,300 employees. It does not have operations in Ukraine.

New bookings for the second quarter stood at $19.6 billion, lifted by demand for its cloud and security-related services as more businesses transform to hybrid work model.

Analysts have also suggested that the enterprise software markets that include players such as Oracle and Salesforce are showing more positive trends in client spending.

Revenue for the second quarter stood at $15.05 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $14.65 billion, as per the Refinitiv IBES data.

Accenture, whose clients include more than three-quarters of the Fortune Global 500 firms across communications, media and technology as well as financial services industries, is also strategically investing in cloud, acquisitions and partnerships to gain more market share.

With agency inputs

