Accenture fourth-quarter revenue forecast below expectations; full year growth seen at 8-9%3 min read 22 Jun 2023, 05:25 PM IST
Accenture's Q3 2023 revenue reached $16.6bn, up 3% in USD and 5% in local currency YoY. Fourth-quarter revenue is expected to be $15.75bn to $16.35bn.
IT giant, Accenture expects revenue to be in the range of $15.75 billion to $16.35 billion, an increase of 2% to 6% for the fourth quarter of 2023. It reflects the company's assumption of a flat foreign-exchange impact compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. This is below Wall Street's estimates. For the full year 2023, the revenue growth is seen at 8% to 9%.
