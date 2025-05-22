Subscribe

Good news for Accenture staff as company gives 50,000 promotions after six-month delay, 3-13% salary hikes in India

Accenture Plc will promote almost 50,000 people worldwide in June as the company tries to boost morale after a six-month delay to weather a slump in demand for consulting services.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published22 May 2025, 02:21 PM IST
File photo of the Accenture logo displayed on a building during the WEF summit in Davos, Switzerland. The company is set to promote close to 50,000 employees in June after a six-month delay. Salary hikes may also come later in the year, reports said. (Reuters / Denis Balibouse)

Ireland based tech company Accenture is set to promote as many as 50,000 international employees in June 2025, after a six-month delay, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The promotions include 15,000 jobs in India; 11,000 in Europe, Middle East and Africa; and 10,000 in North and South America, the report said citing internal memos.

As per its latest earnings report, Accenture has 8,01,000 employees, which means the promotions will be for around 6 per cent of its total workforce.

The company did not respond to a request for comment, the report added.

What did the memo say?

Last year “our operating margin — how we measure profitability as a percentage of revenue — contracted compared to adjusted operating margin for the second quarter last year. We are also seeing an elevated level of uncertainty in the global economic and geopolitical environment,” the memo sent to employees said, Bloomberg reported.

It added there will be some base pay increases in core growth areas, which are based on current market conditions, while bonus and performance equity decisions will be made in December.

Salary Hikes: 3-13% in India says report

According to a report by Moneycontrol, in India, Accenture is giving 3-13 per cent salary hikes for employees at Level 8 (Associate Manager) and above. This is the first increment in two-and-a-half years.

This move signals cautious optimism amid an “elevated level of uncertainty in the global economic and geopolitical environment”, the report said, citing an internal mail shared by Ajay Vij, Senior Country MD for Accenture in India.

“This cycle, we will have stay-at-level (base pay) increases, including many of those not covered in the December cycle and others in key growth areas. The majority of Accenture’s workforce in India will have received a base pay increase by the end of FY25, either through promotions or stay-at-level adjustments,” Vij's memo said.

Headwinds for Accenture

Notably, the promotions come as a morale booster for employees after a six-month delay (from December to June) amid low demand for consulting services, pullback in client spend, and greater scrutiny for US government contracts under President Donald Trump, the BB report added.

The company abandoned its diversity (DEI) targets after Donald Trump ordered his administration to push firms to end such practices. In 2023, it cut 19,000 roles.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

 
