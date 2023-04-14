Accenture is delaying new-hire starts on top of job cuts

The delays are the latest blow to the professional-services field, which includes Big Four accounting firms such as KPMG and Deloitte along with blue-chip consultants McKinsey & Co. and Boston Consulting Group. Booming business during the pandemic led to hiring binges, and now the firms have too many consultants chasing too little work. Accenture said last month that it would cut 19,000 jobs — about 2.5% of its workforce — over the next 18 months. Ernst & Young this week scrapped a plan to separate its consulting and audit practices into two separate companies, creating uncertainty and intrigue in a staid sector not known for much drama.

