Accenture layoffs: 11,000 jobs lost to AI, more cuts coming soon? Here's what company said

Accenture layoffs: Accenture has laid off over 11,000 employees across its global workforce, the tech giant said on Thursday as it released its quarterly results, adding that it expects more layoffs in the coming months.

Over the last three months, over 11,000 Accenture employees have lost their jobs to artificial intelligence amid the company's AI push.

The IT consulting firm has outlaid an $865 million restructuring programme as it expected slower growth for the year, thanks to sluggish corporate demand owing to federal spending clampdown.

“We’re trying to—in a very compressed timeline where we don't have a viable path for skilling—sort of exiting people, so we can get more of the skills we need,” CEO Julie Sweet told analysts over a call.

The restructuring programme primarily includes severance costs associated with this talent strategy.

“We are exiting on a compressed timeline people where reskilling, based on our experience, is not a viable path for the skills we need,” Sweets said.

At the end of August, Accenture had 7,79,000 employees, down by around 11,000 as compared to three months earlier, when the number of staffers at the firm was 7,91,000.

Accenture layoffs that began earlier this year, will continue till November, the company said.

As a result of the six-month programme, Accenture expects to save over a billion dollars. The company is also planning to train its staffers in agentic artificial intelligence as the consulting giant pushes to serve client demand in the area, Bloomberg reported.

The company started coaching staff in the basics of the technology this month, Sweet told Bloomberg TV.

Accenture Q4 Results IT consulting firm Accenture reported a 7 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue to $17.60 billion in the June-August 2025 quarter.

Accenture follows a September-August financial year.

The revenues reflect a foreign-exchange impact of about 2.5 per cent, the company said in a statement.