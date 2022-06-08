Accenture opens new advanced technology centre in Indore

Accenture opens new advanced technology centre in Indore1 min read . 03:32 PM IST
- Accenture's new facility will focus on developing a range of cross-industry technology solutions to help drive digital transformation and innovation for clients.
Global technology major Accenture on Wednesday opened its latest advanced technology centre in India located in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
Global technology major Accenture on Wednesday opened its latest advanced technology centre in India located in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
The new facility is part of the company’s plan to expand global delivery network and it will focus on developing a range of cross-industry technology solutions to help drive digital transformation and innovation for clients.
The new facility is part of the company’s plan to expand global delivery network and it will focus on developing a range of cross-industry technology solutions to help drive digital transformation and innovation for clients.
India is an important talent hub for Accenture with an estimated 300,000 employees out of its global headcount of nearly 700,000. Accenture is among the first companies globally to set a goal of achieving a gender-balanced workforce by 2025. In India currently, approximately 47% of the workforce comprise women, with approximately 26% serving in leadership roles.
The Indore centre joins Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, and Delhi among the cities where Accenture’s advanced technology centres are located.
“We are thrilled to have a stronger presence in Indore. Our market leading people policies, large investments in learning and development, and the boundaryless opportunities we offer across deep technology areas and industry domains, will open up new avenues for local talent and support our people looking for greater location flexibility," said Mahesh Zurale, senior managing director, lead – Advanced Technology Centres in India, Accenture.
Accenture is currently hiring for roles across digital, cloud, data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), extended reality/metaverse and platforms.