Home >Companies >News >Accenture raises revenue growth guidance, issues one-time bonus

Accenture raises revenue growth guidance, issues one-time bonus

Accenture’s revenues from North America grew 7% in both US dollar and local currency terms to $5.63 billion
2 min read . 07:35 PM IST Ayushman Baruah

  • Accenture raised its operating margin guidance for FY21 to 15.0-15.1% from 14.8-15.0%, an expansion of 30-40 basis points from FY20
  • The company announced a one-time bonus, equal to one week of base pay, for all its people below managing director level

Global technology major Accenture raised its full-year revenue growth guidance for FY21 to be in the range of 6.5-8.5% in local currency, up from 4-6% previously as business outlook gradually improves.

Global technology major Accenture raised its full-year revenue growth guidance for FY21 to be in the range of 6.5-8.5% in local currency, up from 4-6% previously as business outlook gradually improves.

Accenture, which follows a September-August financial year, also raised its operating margin guidance for FY21 to 15.0-15.1% from 14.8-15.0%, an expansion of 30-40 basis points from FY20.

Accenture, which follows a September-August financial year, also raised its operating margin guidance for FY21 to 15.0-15.1% from 14.8-15.0%, an expansion of 30-40 basis points from FY20.

Revenues for the second quarter ended February stood at $12.09 billion, an increase of 8% in US dollar terms and 5% in local currency compared with the same period last year on broad-based growth across verticals and geographies.

The operating income rose 11% year-on-year to $1.65 billion while the operating margin stood at 13.7%, an expansion of 30 basis points.

The company announced a one-time bonus, equal to one week of base pay, for all its people below managing director level. “This bonus recognizes the exceptional contributions and dedication of all Accenture people to its clients during this challenging year," the company said in a statement.

New bookings for the second quarter were a record $16.0 billion, a 13% increase from the same period last year. Consulting and outsourcing new bookings were each a record $8 billion.

“With our outstanding second-quarter financial results, we have returned to overall pre-pandemic growth ahead of expectations while continuing to take market share faster than before the pandemic. We have seen another quarter of strong, broad-based demand for our services across geographic markets and industries and delivered record new bookings as well as excellent profitability and free cash flow," said Julie Sweet, chief executive officer, Accenture.

Over the years, Accenture has made “substantial investments" in digital, cloud and security, and continuous innovation to help its clients reimagine their futures, Sweet added.

Accenture’s revenues from North America grew 7% in both US dollar and local currency terms to $5.63 billion. Revenues from Europe grew 11% in US dollars and 3% in local currency to $4.03 billion while revenues from growth markets grew 8% in US dollars and 6% in local currency $2.43 billion.

