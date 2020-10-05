Accenture rejigs leadership, Bhaskar Ghosh appointed chief strategy officer

Accenture Plc has made major changes to its global management committee, with the appointment of Bhaskar Ghosh as new chief strategy officer and other leadership moves in its UK and Ireland business.

Ghosh, based in Accenture’s Bengaluru region, has been named chief strategy officer with immediate effect and will be responsible for driving the company’s strategy and investments, including ventures and acquisitions. He will continue to lead the growth strategy for Accenture’s Industry 4.0 or X business, which includes digital manufacturing and intelligent products and platforms.

Most recently, Ghosh served as advisor to chief executive Julie Sweet, on critical areas including growth and investment strategy, business performance, organizational effectiveness and restructuring. Previously, Ghosh was group chief executive of Accenture Technology Services, directing strategy and investments, and leading platforms, products and global technology delivery.

“Under his leadership, Ghosh helped grow Accenture into a technology industry powerhouse and expanded our data, cloud, and security offerings," Sweet said.

As part of the other leadership rejig, Simon Eaves has been appointed managing director of Accenture in the UK and Ireland, effective 1 January, 2021, with overall responsibility for Accenture’s industries and services in those countries.

Eaves, an Accenture veteran for 20 years, was group chief executive of Accenture’s Products organization, serving clients across several key sectors. Most recently, he served as chief strategy officer, driving the rapid evolution of Accenture’s industry points of view on covid-19 and its global ventures and acquisitions strategy.

Olly Benzecry, who has served as managing director and chairman of Accenture in the UK and Ireland since 2011, will continue as chairman until he retires at the end of August 2021.

The leadership rejig comes amid news reports that the company is laying off around 25,000 people or least 5% of its global workforce. Layoffs at Accenture first came to light when the US media reported about hundreds of jobs cuts in the UK. According to a 1 July report in The Guardian, the company was slashing up to 900 jobs in the UK to reduce costs in the face of lower demand for its services.

