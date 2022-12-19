Accenture results provide little comfort to Indian IT investors

Accenture retaining its guidance for the full year implies weakening of growth in the second half of FY23 (H2FY23). This does not bode well for the outlook of Indian IT services companies. Accenture’s implied H2FY23 CC growth guidance of 5.6-9.6% y-o-y versus 25% y-o-y in H2FY22 suggests a sharp revenue growth moderation for Indian IT in FY24, reckon analysts from Jefferies India. Another takeaway from Accenture’s results for Indian IT companies, according to Jefferies, is increasing client focus on larger cost optimization deals and slowdown in smaller deals position larger IT firms more favourably than mid/small firms.

