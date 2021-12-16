IT consulting firm Accenture Plc forecast better-than-expected second-quarter revenue on Thursday, as more clients seek its cloud and security services, sending its shares up more than 10% in premarket trade.

Client spending, which rebounded last fiscal year to pre-pandemic levels due to a shift to hybrid working models, has stayed strong with Accenture reporting robust bookings of $16.8 billion in the reported quarter, up 30% from a year earlier.

"This is the direct result of having executed for years a strategy to rotate our business to digital, cloud and security," Accenture Chief Executive Officer Julie Sweet said.

New bookings are a record $16.8 billion, a 30% increase in both US dollars and local currency from the first quarter last year, with record consulting bookings of $9.4 billion and outsourcing bookings of $7.4 billion

Analysts expect investments in these segments by the company, which hired 50,000 people during the quarter, to generate long-term benefits and help it compete better with peers Cognizant and Infosys for market share in a booming sector.

This strong industry-wide growth will likely be sustainable, as the pandemic helped create a multi-year IT spending cycle, Wedbush Securities analyst Moshe Katri said.

Shares of the Dublin, Ireland-based company have outperformed the S&P 500 Index this year, thanks to increased spending on digitization and cloud adoption.

Accenture now expects full-year revenue to grow between 19% and 22% from 12% to 15% forecast earlier.

Revenue for the quarter ended 30 November jumped 27% to $14.97 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $14.19 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Accenture said it expects current-quarter revenue between $14.30 billion and $14.75 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $14.09 billion.

The company earned $2.78 per share during the first quarter. Analysts had expected a profit of $2.63 per share.

