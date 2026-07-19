Accenture reworks salary hikes to include more employees: Splits base pay and one-time lumpsum — Here's what changes

Multi-national information technology services major Accenture has reworked its salary hike formula in order to include more employees in its June 2026 cycle, as per a PTI report today, citing an internal memo at the company.
The tweaks allow the company to “significantly” expand how much of the workforce gets a raise, rewarding more staff while managing payroll amid the current macroeconomic environment, the report added.
Notably, this comes after the company implemented a period of limited “stay-at-level” increases in 2025, the memo showed, as per the report.
According to the report, Accenture has decided to equally split the June hike between base pay and a one-time lump-sum payment. Here's what has changed under the new compensation structure:
The company is reportedly monitoring staff's use of its artificial intelligence tools as it encourages employees to use AI more actively in their daily work and increase overall uptake of the technology across its workforce, The Guardian reported in February. It added that Accenture plans to factor this into top promotion decisions.
Accenture's senior managers and associate directors have been informed that "regular adoption" of AI would be mandatory for promotion to leadership roles, the report said, citing an internal email. Further, the consultancy firm has already started collecting data on senior staff members' weekly-log ins into AI tools.
Previously, Accenture's Chief Executive, Julie Sweet, said that this will “create opportunities for companies to reimagine their processes and operations, discover new ways of working, and scale AI solutions across the enterprise to help drive continuous change and create value”.
(With inputs from PTI)