Accenture signs up $100 mn Gen AI projects in 4 months

Accenture signs up $100 mn Gen AI projects in 4 months1 min read 25 Jun 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Accenture has won $100m of generative artificial technology projects in the past four months, according to CEO Julie Sweet. The metric was released to reassure investors and analysts. Sweet said AI investment could be a "huge opportunity" for the company, adding that it was a similar moment to the advent of software as a service. The AI-related work makes up 0.6% of Accenture's $17.2bn of deal wins for March to May.
Bengaluru: Accenture PLC has secured projects worth $100 million in the field of generative artificial technologies over the past four months, the company said. With this announcement, the world’s leading technology services firm has become a pioneer in sharing a metric to assess its future-readiness, offering transparency to its investors as well as analysts.
