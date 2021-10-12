Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Accenture to acquire AI, analytics company BRIDGEi2i

Accenture to acquire AI, analytics company BRIDGEi2i

Premium
The deal will augment Accenture's growing analytics, data and AI business around the world
1 min read . 08:43 PM IST Livemint

  • The acquisition will add more than 800 deeply skilled professionals to Accenture's Applied Intelligence practice

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

IT services company Accenture will acquire Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence and analytics company BRIDGEi2i to expand its capabilities in data science, machine learning and AI-powered insights, the company announced on today. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

IT services company Accenture will acquire Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence and analytics company BRIDGEi2i to expand its capabilities in data science, machine learning and AI-powered insights, the company announced on today. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Apart from Bengaluru, the BRIDGEi2i has offices in US and Australia. 

Apart from Bengaluru, the BRIDGEi2i has offices in US and Australia. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Accenture said in a statement, the acquisition will add more than 800 deeply skilled professionals to Accenture's Applied Intelligence practice, strengthening and scaling up its global capabilities in data science, machine learning and AI-powered insights. 

"In this rapidly evolving space, constantly building new capabilities is key, and we believe that BRIDGEi2i will further enhance our AI skills and data science capabilities to strengthen how our global network delivers value for clients," Sanjeev Vohra, global lead for Accenture Applied Intelligence, said. 

The deal will augment Accenture's growing analytics, data and AI business around the world, joining the acquisitions of Analytics8 in Australia, Pragsis Bidoop in Spain, Mudano in the UK, Byte Prophecy in India, Sentelis in France, as well as Clarity Insights, End-to-End Analytics and Core Compete in the US, it also said. 

Rekha M Menon, chairperson and senior managing director, Accenture in India, said, “BRIDGEi2i is a great example of India's prowess in digital skills. Its specialised AI capabilities combined with Accenture's ability to innovate at scale will power our clients' digital reinvention journeys across the globe."

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

What's at the heart of our coal crisis (And why it won' ...

Premium

Four defining traits of the 2021 batch of Indian unicorns

Premium

Modi’s big move could boost these five defence stocks

Premium

Sensex opens in green; Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto top g ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!