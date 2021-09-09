Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

BENEXT’s approximately 160 professionals will join OCTO Technology, part of Accenture since 2017. The acquisition is expected to expand the European and global capabilities of Accenture Cloud First. The OCTO team is primarily located in France and operates across Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

"With many clients ramping up their multi-cloud environments, the need for new agile operating models and a seamless user experience across a multi-cloud network has never been greater. By tapping into the dynamic capabilities of the cloud, leading companies can reimagine their businesses from design to delivery," said Karthik Narain, global lead, Accenture Cloud First. “Acquiring BENEXT would be a valuable addition to help more clients truly operate in the cloud and become digital enterprises."

This acquisition is part of Accenture's strategy to strengthen its Cloud First group that was formed last September with a plan to invest $3 billion over three years to help clients across industries rapidly become "cloud first" businesses and accelerate their digital transformation.

Recently, with the acquisitions of Imaginea and Umlaut that have offices throughout India, Accenture has added around 1,350 cloud professionals. In France, recent acquisitions include Linkbynet, Gekko, and Cirruseo.

