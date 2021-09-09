Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Accenture to acquire France-based BENEXT to bolster cloud capabilities

Accenture to acquire France-based BENEXT to bolster cloud capabilities

Premium
With the acquisitions of Imaginea and Umlaut that have offices throughout India, Accenture has added around 1,350 cloud professionals. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 03:32 PM IST Livemint

  • This acquisition is part of Accenture's strategy to strengthen its Cloud First group that was formed last September with a plan to invest $3 billion over three years

BENGALURU: Global technology major Accenture will acquire France-based BENEXT, an independent product consulting company specialising in product management, cloud-based development and data science.

BENGALURU: Global technology major Accenture will acquire France-based BENEXT, an independent product consulting company specialising in product management, cloud-based development and data science.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

BENEXT’s approximately 160 professionals will join OCTO Technology, part of Accenture since 2017. The acquisition is expected to expand the European and global capabilities of Accenture Cloud First. The OCTO team is primarily located in France and operates across Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

"With many clients ramping up their multi-cloud environments, the need for new agile operating models and a seamless user experience across a multi-cloud network has never been greater. By tapping into the dynamic capabilities of the cloud, leading companies can reimagine their businesses from design to delivery," said Karthik Narain, global lead, Accenture Cloud First. “Acquiring BENEXT would be a valuable addition to help more clients truly operate in the cloud and become digital enterprises."

This acquisition is part of Accenture's strategy to strengthen its Cloud First group that was formed last September with a plan to invest $3 billion over three years to help clients across industries rapidly become "cloud first" businesses and accelerate their digital transformation.

Recently, with the acquisitions of Imaginea and Umlaut that have offices throughout India, Accenture has added around 1,350 cloud professionals. In France, recent acquisitions include Linkbynet, Gekko, and Cirruseo.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Covid test positivity rates still high in 69 districts

Premium

J&J vaccine in India by year-end?

Premium

Incapacitation is distressing, but planning can help

Premium

The missing piece in Vistara's US flight plan

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!