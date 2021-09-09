Accenture to acquire France-based BENEXT to bolster cloud capabilities

"With many clients ramping up their multi-cloud environments, the need for new agile operating models and a seamless user experience across a multi-cloud network has never been greater. By tapping into the dynamic capabilities of the cloud, leading companies can reimagine their businesses from design to delivery," said Karthik Narain, global lead, Accenture Cloud First. “Acquiring BENEXT would be a valuable addition to help more clients truly operate in the cloud and become digital enterprises."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}