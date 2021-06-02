BENGALURU: Global technology major Accenture said it has entered an agreement to acquire Paris-based technology consulting firm Nell’Armonia to strengthen its position in the enterprise performance management (EPM) market, leveraging cloud and data to help clients navigate digital transformation.

Nell’Armonia complements Accenture’s existing capabilities and will enhance its ability to address clients’ needs for analytics-based insights to support finance and end-to-end enterprise planning, Accenture said in a statement.

“Robust EPM capabilities that bring together data, technology and talent are critical for creating a more dynamic, agile and actionable performance management process," said Olivier Girard, market unit lead, Accenture France and Benelux.

In another announcement, Accenture Federal Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Accenture, said it has entered into an agreement to acquire Novetta, an advanced analytics company serving US federal organizations in areas of machine learning, cyber, and cloud engineering.

Financial details of both the transactions were not disclosed.

“Novetta applies insights and disruptive technologies to transform how defence, intelligence, and law enforcement organizations can use data to better meet their mission and empower their workforce," Accenture said in a statement.

Novetta’s 1,300 employees, which include software developers, data scientists, and specialists in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber, cloud, and information exploitation, will join Accenture Federal Services which has more than 10,500 employees.

Together, they will deliver the next generation of programs to change and improve how the federal government works in the digital domain and be more innovative, agile, and secure.

