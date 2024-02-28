Accenture to expand commercial services with Mindcurv acquisition

BENGALURU :Accenture Plc will acquire Mindcurv, German IT services and data analytics firm, to expand its commercial services globally, the US company said in a release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Accenture Song, the parent company’s digital agency, agreed to acquire the Essen-headquartered IT services company for an undisclosed amount.

Mindcurv provides digital services to clients in the manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, life sciences and chemicals sectors, most of whom are based in Europe.

Mint could not independently ascertain the terms of the acquisition. Emails sent to Mindcurv and Accenture went unanswered until press time.

“This strategic move will enhance our ability to provide innovative, tailor-made cloud solutions, empowering clients with an unparalleled end-to-end digital experience in commerce transformation," said Max Morielli, president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, for Accenture Song in the company release.

Mindcurv has 200 active clients with 700 employees globally, more than a third of which, or as many as 267, are based in its three offices in India, namely Coimbatore, Cochin, and Thiruvananthapuram.

The German service provider is expected to join Accenture Song’s commerce practice, according to the release. Should the acquisition happen following regulatory approvals, it would be Accenture Song’s second such bid to acquire a digital product company in 2024.

“Our strengths combined offer formidable end-to-end digital commerce services, combining innovation, creativity and global reach delivered through an integrative and balanced approach with the support of teams across the countries we operate in," said Amjad Liaquat and Nazareno Avila, co-founders of Mindcurv in the press release.

Accenture Song had agreed to acquire Work & Co, Brooklyn-based digital product agency in January 2024 to enhance its digital product capability.

In April 2022, Accenture rebranded its digital agency network, formerly known as Accenture Interactive, to Accenture Song.

Accenture, which follows a September-August financial year, reported $18.4 billion in order bookings in the first quarter, while revenue totalled $16.2 billion.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

