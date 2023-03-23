Accenture to fire 7,000 in India as part of global cuts1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 11:41 PM IST
Accenture Plc plans to fire at least 7,000 of its about 350,000 employees in India as the world’s largest technology services company prepares to let go of 19,000 people or 2.5% of its global workforce in the next 18 months.
