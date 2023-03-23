Accenture to fire 7,000 in India as part of global cuts

“These actions are expected to impact roughly 2.5% or 19,000 of our current workforce, of which over half are non-billable corporate functions and include over 800 of our leaders across our markets and services," Accenture’s chief financial officer K.C. McClure said. “Nearly half of the 19,000 people will depart by the end of FY23." “During the past two years, almost half of the new hires were made in India. So, we can expect to see anywhere between 2% and 2.5% of our India-based employees getting impacted because of these actions," an executive said on the condition of anonymity.