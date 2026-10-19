Accenture weighs $1.5 billion sale of Greater China operations amid AI shift, hires JPMorgan for review: Report

Accenture is reportedly considering selling its Greater China business in a deal that could value the operations at up to $1.5 billion.

According to a Financial Times report, the potential divestment is part of the company's broader effort to sharpen its strategic focus amid growing uncertainty about how artificial intelligence (AI) will reshape the industry.

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Strategic review and potential buyers Accenture has enlisted JPMorgan to explore options for the unit, which encompasses mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, after receiving unsolicited interest over the past year, FT reported.

Private equity firms and a select group of strategic buyers are expected to evaluate a potential acquisition.

The report suggested that Accenture might retain a significant minority stake to ensure continuity for its clients. However, the review process may not necessarily culminate in a transaction.

Both Accenture and JPMorgan have declined to comment on the matter.

AI debate and consulting's future The strategic review comes at a time when Accenture is re-evaluating its resource allocation. Investors are currently debating the long-term impact of AI on the consulting sector.

While the company anticipates that businesses will ramp up spending on AI implementation services, sceptics caution that increased automation could diminish the demand for traditional consulting and outsourced functions.

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A potential sale could free up capital for Accenture to fund acquisitions that bolster its AI capabilities, invest in more competitive client pricing, and boost shareholder returns through dividends and share buybacks, FT said.

Regulatory constraints in China Operations in China have become increasingly complex due to regulatory hurdles, according to FT.

Tighter data security rules governing sensitive information have forced several Western professional services firms to downsize their local presence and segregate their technology systems, significantly restricting the potential for cross-border integration.

Also Read | FBI removes Accenture contractor for alleged involvement in a data breach

Financial performance and outlook Accenture operates in over 120 territories and reported global revenue of $74.2 billion for the financial year ended in August. Its broader Asia-Pacific operations contributed approximately $10 billion in revenue last year.

During a recent investor event, the company forecast subdued revenue growth for the next two years, projecting an acceleration toward the end of the decade as the demand for AI services broadens.

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This outlook, coupled with full-year results that surpassed Wall Street estimates, has buoyed investor sentiment, driving the company's shares up 85% from their June low.

Chief Financial Officer Angie Park recently noted that divesting from businesses and markets that fail to meet strategic or financial targets remains a core part of Accenture’s operational strategy.

The current review highlights the company's readiness to restructure its portfolio as the AI-driven transformation of the consulting industry accelerates.

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