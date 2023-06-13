Accenture's AI practice to have 80,000 employees1 min read 13 Jun 2023, 06:56 PM IST
Accenture is planning to hire, and buy more companies working in the artificial intelligence space and train more employees with the latest technologies
Accenture is set to invest $3 billion over the next three years in its data and artificial intelligence space. The IT consulting firm will double the number of its employees to 80,000 working in the cutting-edge technology and AI arena. Accenture is planning to hire, and buy more companies working in the artificial intelligence space and train more employees with the latest technologies.
