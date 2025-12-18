Accenture Plc reported $1.1 billion in advanced AI revenue in its first quarter (September-November 2025) on Thursday, compared to $500 million in the year-ago period, marking a 120% jump in the disruptive technology.
Accenture's AI revenue tops $1 billion in Q1, says won’t disclose AI nos any more
SummaryThe world’s largest technology and consulting services company said it will not disclose numbers from AI business in the future, as the technology has become all-pervasive.
Accenture Plc reported $1.1 billion in advanced AI revenue in its first quarter (September-November 2025) on Thursday, compared to $500 million in the year-ago period, marking a 120% jump in the disruptive technology.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More