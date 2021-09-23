Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Accenture's new bookings at record $59.3 bn for full fiscal year, up 20%

Accenture's new bookings at record $59.3 bn for full fiscal year, up 20%

Accenture expects revenues for the first quarter to be in the range of $13.90 billion to $14.35 billion
2 min read . 06:36 PM IST Edited By Podishetti Akash

  • For the fourth quarter, Accenture's new deals were at $15 billion

IT consulting firm Accenture, a bellwether for Indian IT companies, reported a record $59.3 billion new bookings for the full fiscal year 2021 over the same period last year.

New deals from consulting during the same period were $30.6 billion, or 52% of total bookings, while that from the outsourcing stood at $28.7 billion.

For the fourth quarter, new deals of the company were $15 billion. Consulting new bookings were $8.0 billion, or 53% of total new bookings, while outsourcing new bookings came in at $7.1 billion, or 47% of total new bookings.

“Our results reflect the dedication and hard work of our 624,000 incredible people, who are laser-focused on creating tangible value for our clients, innovating with our ecosystem, and being the trusted partner of choice on our clients’ transformation journeys," said Julie Sweet Accenture’s CEO.

Accenture posted robust numbers in the fourth quarter. Revenues during the period were $13.42 billion, compared with $10.84 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of 24% in US dollars and 21% in local currency.

Consulting revenues during the quarter were $7.31 billion, an increase of 29% in US dollar terms compared with the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, outsourcing revenues were $6.11 billion, an increase of 19% in USD terms.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $1.96 billion, or 14.6% of revenues and the net income during the same period was at $1.44 billion.

Business Outlook:

Accenture expects revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 to be in the range of $13.90 billion to $14.35 billion, an increase of 18% to 22% in local currency, beating estimates.

For the full fiscal 2022, the company expects revenue growth to be in the range of 12% to 15% in local currency. The operating margins are seen to be in the range of 15.2% to 15.4%, an expansion of 10 to 30 basis points from fiscal 2021.

