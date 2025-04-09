Companies
Accor, InterGlobe look to inject ‘audacity, vision’ into their hospitality ties, eye 300 hotels by 2030
SummaryThe two firms are setting up a new entity to jointly operate a hotel franchise business, which includes a fresh loyalty programme. The new platform aims to have a portfolio of 300 hotels under Accor's brands by 2030, which would be developed by Treebo Hotels under a master licence agreement.
MUMBAI : InterGlobe Hotels and French hospitality firm Accor are reshaping their two-decade-old alliance with a new strategy to target India’s booming budget and mid-market hotel segment.
