Bhatia, who in June 2024 offloaded a 2% stake in InterGlobe Aviation for ₹3,360 crore to fuel his group’s hospitality and emerging businesses, said that he would not be making additional investments in hotels for now. “Miiro (our international hotel ownership company) is doing extremely well and we are satisfied. For the Accor partnership, we also have the capital to grow it to our ambition. We don't see any more investments in the short term," he said.