French hospitality major Accor SA has signed actor Katrina Kaif to appear in the company’s ALL-Accor Live Limitless programmes advertisements. This is the company’s loyalty programme, and said the actor will talk about her favourite vacations, meals, travel moments, etc through the digital and out of home campaigns. Kaif said: “I am thrilled to be a part of the hospitality company’s family and its global membership programme. It has become an essential part of my travel experience and I am looking forward to everyone to experience all its benefits and endless possibilities too.“ The company runs hotel brands like Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis in India.Puneet Dhawan, senior vice president of operations for India and South Asia for the company said, “Katrina Kaif is the ideal match for our brand and embodies the brand ethos. Her influence on people across India, and beyond, positions her as the perfect representative for our loyalty programme. Her insights on travel, lifestyle and loyalty will undoubtedly resonate with our members and inspire more people to join our lifestyle programme. We believe that loyalty is a two-way street, and we are committed to delivering exceptional experiences to our members."Last month, Dhawan told Mint that the group plans to expand both its managed and franchised hotel business in India by adding 30 new properties over the next five years. It will focus on developing economy and mid-scale brands in tier II, III, and IV cities.Currently, Accor owns 58 hotels in India, including 22 Ibis properties developed by InterGlobe Hotels, 23 Novotel hotels, as well as other brands like Mercure, Grand Mercure, Sofitel, Fairmont, and Raffles.