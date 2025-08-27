Paris-based hospitality major Accor appoints Ranju Alex as CEO for South Asia

Paris-headquartered hospitality major Accor has appointed Ranju Alex as its CEO for South Asia, which includes India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Accor, which runs brands such as Raffles, Fairmont, and Sofitel, among others, currently operates more than 70 hotels in the region, with over 30 in the pipeline.

Alex, a hospitality veteran with over three decades of experience, was, until recently, regional vice president for South Asia at Marriott International, overseeing a portfolio of 170 hotels. She began her career with The Oberoi Group in 1993 and has held several leadership roles at Marriott. Earlier this year, she was conferred the Bharat Gaurav award for her contributions to the industry.

Her appointment comes as Accor and InterGlobe await regulatory approvals for a proposed joint venture that will consolidate their hospitality businesses into a single entity.

“She brings a wealth of experience, skills and relationships into our business and we look forward to building the foremost hospitality platform in the region under her leadership,” said Gaurav Bhushan, chairman of the proposed Accor-InterGlobe JV.

In May this year, Bhushan told Mint that India had become a top-priority market for the group, with domestic travellers now driving demand across segments. He pointed to a sharp shift in the luxury portfolio, where 80-90% of demand is now generated locally, compared with the international mix Accor had expected when it first launched Fairmont and Raffles in India.

“Indians are willing to pay for top quality luxury hotels,” Bhushan had said, adding that the rise of boutique properties charging ₹20,000-40,000 a night reflects the changing market.